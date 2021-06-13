Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 5,027 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,027 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after buying an additional 475,223 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SkyWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,003,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,090,000 after buying an additional 32,908 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,066,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,300,000 after buying an additional 23,446 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SkyWest by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after buying an additional 27,883 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 868,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,013,000 after purchasing an additional 508,534 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $51.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.14. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -693.43 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.18). SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.