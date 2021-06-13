Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $140,181.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,447.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50.
Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.
ADPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.
Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.
