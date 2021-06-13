Harlan S. Robins Sells 3,895 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $140,181.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,447.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,568.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,356,000 after buying an additional 638,841 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,953,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 78,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 146,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

ADPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

