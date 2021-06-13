Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Decreases By 99.7%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the May 13th total of 352,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $251,000.

Shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock opened at $31.15 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.13.

