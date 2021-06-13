Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) Short Interest Up 200.0% in May

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other Emclaire Financial news, Director Mark A. Freemer acquired 5,400 shares of Emclaire Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,981.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Emclaire Financial alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Emclaire Financial stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 66,955 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 2.46% of Emclaire Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial stock opened at $27.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Emclaire Financial has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $75.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.47.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business had revenue of $8.70 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

About Emclaire Financial

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Emclaire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emclaire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.