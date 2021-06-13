Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 110.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 376.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 27.4% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

In other SmileDirectClub news, Director William H. Frist acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,007.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.23. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.60.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 12.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $199.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

