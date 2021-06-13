Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 13,788 Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Tata Motors by 26.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,681,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,969,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,418,000 after buying an additional 1,417,396 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 26.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,436,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,651,000 after buying an additional 505,333 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 30.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,315,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,146,000 after buying an additional 544,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,179,000 after buying an additional 69,597 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTM stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

