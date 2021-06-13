Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Sells $123,807.80 in Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of Ooma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $123,807.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

OOMA opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $557.53 million, a PE ratio of -200.17 and a beta of 0.41. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $24.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.36.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OOMA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ooma in the first quarter valued at $10,211,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at $4,463,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Ooma by 20.4% in the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after acquiring an additional 200,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Ooma by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,517,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 163,248 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ooma by 592.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 137,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 117,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ooma from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.