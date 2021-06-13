Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV decreased its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Creative Planning grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $508.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $495.14. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $244.32 and a 12-month high of $518.66. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.57.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $936,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 over the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

