Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 1,477 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,477 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NHI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $40,753,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $13,864,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in National Health Investors by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $11,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

NHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

NYSE NHI opened at $66.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.70 and a 12 month high of $78.56.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.75%.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.