Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 8,087 Shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR)

Aigen Investment Management LP cut its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,706 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,087 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,268,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 109.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 28.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 65,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.51. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.45%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital pre-paid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

