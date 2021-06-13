Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Acuity Brands by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 18,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

AYI opened at $188.21 on Friday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.52 and a 52-week high of $194.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.63.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $776.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Acuity Brands from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. William Blair raised Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.30.

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $198,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,780,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $247,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

