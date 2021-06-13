Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,514.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $162.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.36 and a fifty-two week high of $167.54.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 45.73%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

