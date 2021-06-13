Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 5,032,636 Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,561,858 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032,636 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 2.84% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $9,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $656,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 26,079,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,194 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,340,176 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 759,949 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55,581 shares during the period. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

NAK stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.