Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INSP opened at $183.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -85.16 and a beta of 1.66. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $252.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 12.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.81.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $40.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 42.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.09.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

