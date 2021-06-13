Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 567.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total value of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,680 shares of company stock worth $4,439,203 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DRE opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $258.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

A number of research firms have commented on DRE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

