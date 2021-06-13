Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,236 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.13% of Atkore worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $50,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atkore in the first quarter worth $70,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. Also, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total value of $856,900.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $74.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.38. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

