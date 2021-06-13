-$0.07 EPS Expected for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.04. New Jersey Resources reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $131,707.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NJR opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.50. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Jersey Resources (NJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.