Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 200,000 Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000.

Separately, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,435,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atotech alerts:

NYSE:ATC opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.66. Atotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.61 million. Atotech’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

ATC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atotech in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Atotech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.57.

Atotech Company Profile

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC).

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.