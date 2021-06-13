Andrew Kroger Buys 473,325 Shares of Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) Stock

Cryosite Limited (ASX:CTE) insider Andrew Kroger purchased 473,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of A$170,397.00 ($121,712.14).

Andrew Kroger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Andrew Kroger acquired 820,894 shares of Cryosite stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$295,521.84 ($211,087.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56,572.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Cryosite Limited engages in the supply chain logistics and management of pharmaceutical products used in clinical trials, and biological materials in Australia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Trials & Biological Services Logistics, and Cord Blood and Tissues Storage. The Clinical Trials & Biological Services Logistics segment provides specialist temperature-controlled storage, sourcing, labelling, status management, secondary packaging, schedule drug distribution, destruction, returns, and biological storage services to the clinical trial and research industry.

