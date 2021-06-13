Insider Selling: Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,186.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CHMG stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $200.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.11. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.43.

Get Chemung Financial alerts:

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Chemung Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 25.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Chemung Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemung Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.