Insider Selling: Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Sells 4,300 Shares of Stock

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Director Robert H. Dalrymple sold 4,300 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $191,909.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,186.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CHMG stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $200.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.11. Chemung Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.43.
Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.64 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 26.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemung Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 39,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.
About Chemung Financial
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
