Insider Selling: Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Insider Sells $224,284.86 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) insider Karen M. Anderson sold 4,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $224,284.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,679 shares in the company, valued at $451,221.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mimecast stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. Mimecast Limited has a 1-year low of $37.03 and a 1-year high of $59.48.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Mimecast by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.