Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Insider Eleanor B. Lacey Sells 10,000 Shares

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,359 shares in the company, valued at $6,271,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Eleanor B. Lacey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Eleanor B. Lacey sold 21,500 shares of Asana stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $706,060.00.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $46.47 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $46.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $29,550,000. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Asana from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.54.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

