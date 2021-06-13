Insider Selling: CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Sells 2,511 Shares of Stock

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $203,591.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,152.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ralph Snyderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Ralph Snyderman sold 2,512 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $194,177.60.

CDNA opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.50. CareDx, Inc has a 1 year low of $29.86 and a 1 year high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter worth $97,982,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in CareDx by 851.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 969,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,240,000 after buying an additional 867,563 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CareDx by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after buying an additional 442,692 shares in the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareDx during the 4th quarter worth about $30,972,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CareDx by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,460,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,738,000 after acquiring an additional 398,502 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on CDNA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CareDx from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

