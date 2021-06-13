Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 124,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $9,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Trimble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Trimble by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Trimble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $78.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

