Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,561 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 148,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Software were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in American Software during the fourth quarter valued at $3,127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Software by 341.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 181,163 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Software by 1,397.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 165,396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 154,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Software by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of American Software by 441.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 115,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Software news, Director Matthew G. Mckenna sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $183,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $75,128.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,991. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Software stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.81 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.51. American Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

