Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 114,986 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 114,986 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.89% of RadNet worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RDNT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John V. Crues sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $238,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 435,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,367,940.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,941. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of RDNT opened at $31.27 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.35 and a beta of 1.68.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

