Acadian Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Travelzoo were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TZOO. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Travelzoo during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Travelzoo by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Travelzoo by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the last quarter. 31.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TZOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Travelzoo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

TZOO opened at $15.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The company has a market cap of $174.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.24 and a beta of 2.12.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). Travelzoo had a negative return on equity of 737.10% and a negative net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelzoo will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, CAO Lisa Su sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $189,492.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.54 per share, with a total value of $827,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,528 and sold 51,686 shares valued at $861,152. Company insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

