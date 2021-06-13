Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.65 Million Holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 797,564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,557,143 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBT. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE MBT opened at $9.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.76. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.77 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. Equities analysts expect that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.