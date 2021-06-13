Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.42 Million Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 162.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,344 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,982 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVNW. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 4,687.1% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 56,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $507,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $38.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.97 and a twelve month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Russia, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.