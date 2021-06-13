Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Position Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 25.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLGT. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at $3,064,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 30.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,586,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,872,000 after purchasing an additional 601,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

FLGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total value of $32,887.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,199,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $73.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.30 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.86.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.