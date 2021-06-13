State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.08% of NextGen Healthcare worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $199,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

NXGN opened at $17.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 117.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.17.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.13 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $730,243. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

