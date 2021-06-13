State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $960,000 Stock Holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 101,124 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 32,277 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Archrock were worth $960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

AROC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Archrock from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archrock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

AROC opened at $9.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.16. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Archrock had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

In other news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $88,663.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,392,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,530,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 248,795 shares of company stock worth $2,409,844 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Archrock

Archrock, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

