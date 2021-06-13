State of Tennessee Treasury Department Purchases 4,467 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Meredith worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Meredith during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meredith by 20,680.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Meredith in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Meredith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDP shares. Benchmark raised shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of MDP opened at $41.95 on Friday. Meredith Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 2.35.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. Meredith had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company had revenue of $664.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

