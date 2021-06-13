ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

ESE opened at $90.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.93. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.59%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.