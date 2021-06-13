Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 756,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,832,000 after acquiring an additional 60,143 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 163,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CFG opened at $47.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.55. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.80.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

