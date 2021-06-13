State of Tennessee Treasury Department Trims Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Banner worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Banner by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Banner by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Banner by 3.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banner by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Banner stock opened at $57.26 on Friday. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $60.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.66%.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $52,308.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Banner Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.