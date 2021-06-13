Foresight Solar Fund (LON:FSFL) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $98.63

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 98.63 ($1.29) and traded as low as GBX 98.01 ($1.28). Foresight Solar Fund shares last traded at GBX 98.20 ($1.28), with a volume of 182,554 shares.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 98.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £597.82 million and a P/E ratio of -51.68. The company has a current ratio of 46.11, a quick ratio of 46.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

In related news, insider Peter Dicks purchased 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.28) per share, with a total value of £1,285.76 ($1,679.85).

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

