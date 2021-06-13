Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.66

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$18.66 and traded as high as C$20.59. Savaria shares last traded at C$20.56, with a volume of 91,625 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SIS. Pi Financial boosted their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Savaria from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 40.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.50 million. Research analysts predict that Savaria Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

In related news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 10,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.25, for a total transaction of C$182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,368,750. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 22,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.31, for a total value of C$429,748.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,535,982.02. Insiders sold 95,261 shares of company stock worth $1,760,119 in the last three months.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

