Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.03 Billion

Brokerages predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) will announce sales of $4.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.10 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries reported sales of $3.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will report full-year sales of $16.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.49 billion to $16.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.39 billion to $17.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Sabag sold 127,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $1,427,677.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,109.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,128 shares of company stock worth $2,255,252. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13,261.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the period. 52.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEVA stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

