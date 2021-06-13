Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Short Interest Down 83.3% in May

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the May 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of VPTOF opened at $2.35 on Friday. Senex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.77.

Get Senex Energy alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Senex Energy in a research report on Monday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Senex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.