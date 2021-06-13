Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) Short Interest Update

Wellness Center USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCUI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the May 13th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 207,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WCUI stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Wellness Center USA has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Wellness Center USA Company Profile

Wellness Center USA, Inc engages in the healthcare and medical businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Medical Devices, and Authentication and Encryption Products and Services segments. The company is primarily involved in the marketing and distribution of online sports and nutrition supplements.

