15,374 Shares in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,374 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CDK. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $53.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 1.39.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.