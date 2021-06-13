Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Encore Wire worth $9,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $2,423,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $20,523,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at $6,349,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

WIRE opened at $82.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.02. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $84.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.