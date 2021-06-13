Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,970 Shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 164,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRRM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $20,253,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,172,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,736,000 after purchasing an additional 848,458 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $10,405,000. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 7,689,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,188,000 after purchasing an additional 656,604 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at $6,710,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRRM opened at $14.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Verra Mobility had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $89.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Verra Mobility from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.80.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

