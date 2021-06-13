AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to report $6.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.60 million. AudioEye posted sales of $5.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $30.96 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.91 million to $31.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $43.47 million to $43.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

Get AudioEye alerts:

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEYE. Maxim Group decreased their price target on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on AudioEye in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AEYE opened at $18.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.58. AudioEye has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $44.37.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 407,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,561,828.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 90,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,194,860 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEYE. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in AudioEye by 1,486.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.