$333.60 Million in Sales Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to post sales of $333.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Welbilt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $350.60 million. Welbilt posted sales of $206.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Welbilt in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

WBT opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.73 and a beta of 2.47. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $25.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Welbilt in the first quarter valued at $988,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welbilt in the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Welbilt by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,410,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 106,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welbilt by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,525,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,732,000 after purchasing an additional 700,640 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

