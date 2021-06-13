Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,636,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,277 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,622,000. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 65,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on RGA shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.11.

RGA stock opened at $124.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.99 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.18.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

