Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,921 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH opened at $32.23 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.99) EPS. Research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NCLH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

