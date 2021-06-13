W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Stake Decreased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,447 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WPC opened at $76.92 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $78.51. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

