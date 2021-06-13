Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 71,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $53.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.77. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

